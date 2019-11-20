Solvay joins the ThermoPlastic composites Research Center (TPRC)

Solvay has joined the ThermoPlastic Composites Research Center (TPRC), a research, development and innovation centre for thermoplastic composites (TPC) focused on enabling the use of this technology in large volume applications and eliminating technological barriers towards its widespread adoption.

Solvay joined as a Tier 1 member, which grants Solvay access to the research generated and the ability to steer on fundamental development activities, which are complementary to Solvay’s internal research such as forming and over moulding, cost-effective manufacture of large structures, material performance and sustainability.

Solvay’s recently opened Product Development Center in Alpharetta USA and Customer Engagement Center in Brussels BE will work closely with the TPRC as we start engaging in joint collaboration projects.

Dr Jim Pratte, Senior Research Fellow for Solvay Composite Materials Global Business Unit, said: “Solvay’s research and innovation experts will work hand in hand with the TPRC on selected projects where we see joint benefits. Solvay and the TPRC are both committed to increasing the adoption of TPC by the aerospace and automotive industries and our membership will strengthen our ability to contribute to industry developments.”