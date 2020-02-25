Solvay launches CYCOM EP2750 high-rate compression moulding prepreg for aerospace primary structures

Solvay has introduced CYCOM EP2750, a market first technology which enables the high rate, cost effective manufacture of aerospace structural parts.

This technology combines advanced continuous fibre prepreg materials with an in-depth understanding of the key material and process characteristics required to achieve aerospace quality and performance using compression moulding processing technology.

The new prepreg, applicable to both primary and secondary structures, is compatible with multiple reinforcements, and offers high notched compression properties and enables the manufacture of complex geometries with a 30 minute takt time.

This new material has been proven capable of producing high quality small to medium size parts such as access panels, rib-shapes, and C-shapes.

Automated processing of CYCOM EP2750 further contributes to the technology’s suitability for high rate commercial aircraft programmes, as well as military and air mobility platforms.