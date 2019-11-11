Solvay licenses MediTECH to supply Zeniva PEEK shapes

MediTECH has announced a new licensing agreement with Solvay to fulfil customer orders for extruded stock shapes made with Solvay’s Zeniva PEEK.

The agreement, which names MediTECH as Solvay’s licensee for the global fulfilment of Zeniva PEEK extruded shapes, will take effect immediately.

The new licensing agreement expands MediTECH’s existing role in the longstanding partnership between the two companies, with the goal of bringing additional value to the customer channel.

The Zeniva PEEK stock shapes are used primarily for orthopaedic, cardiac, and neurological implantable devices, and performance benefits include biostability, high strength and stiffness, fatigue resistance, and exceptional dimensional stability.

Eric Tech, Global Market Manager for the Medical Industry at Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, said: “We are very excited to further our implantable shapes strategy with the addition of Zeniva PEEK, which complements our existing portfolio of UHMW implantable products.”

“In conjunction with MediTECH’s unique Near Net manufacturing technology, we can provide customers with productivity improvements and a simplified supply chain.”

Matt Donahey, MediTECH’s Global Director, said: “As a global leader whose manufacturing facilities are certified under ISO 13485, MediTECH can also provide customers with deep expertise in regulatory, compliance, and supply chain management.”

“For more than 30 years, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Material’s MediTECH Division has supplied leading orthopedic implantable device manufacturers with premium implantable-grade UHMW-PE under the Chirulen and Extrulen brand names.”

Jeff Hrivnak, Global Business Manager for Healthcare at Solvay’s Specialty Polymers global business unit, said: “This licensing agreement underscores our commitment to make it easier for customers to do business with Solvay and our partners.”

“By reassigning fulfilment activities to MediTECH, our customers will also benefit from their deep expertise in regulatory requirements, as well as polymer shape technologies.”