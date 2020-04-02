Solvay partners with Boeing to produce face shields

Solvay is supplying high-performance, medical-grade transparent film to Boeing for its production of face shields.

Boeing approached Solvay due to its experience in the use of advanced composites and adhesive materials on multiple commercial and defence programmes.

Manufactured by Solvay’s Ajedium Films business, the thermoplastic film will be used in the production of thousands of face shields needed by healthcare workers in the US to protect them from coronavirus.

The film will be manufactured using Solvay’s medical-grade Radel PPSU, or Udel PSU, two transparent speciality polymers widely used for medical devices, due to their ability to be sterilised and withstand aggressive disinfectants.

Jeff Hrivnak, Healthcare Global Business Development Manager for Solvay Specialty Polymers, said: “We are honoured to bring our product expertise to our customers in this time of crisis.”

“Boeing is rising to the occasion by providing more durable face shields, and we are proud to make that possible.”