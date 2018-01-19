Solvay puts chemicals voice into Ellen MacArthur Foundation partnerships

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has agreed to partner with Solvay to start work on transitioning chemicals towards the circular economy.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, CEO of Solvay, said: “The circular economy is increasingly important for our businesses and our customers who are asking us to bring solutions to the table that meet their sustainability needs. Joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and partnering with renowned global players will make the difference in enhancing the quality of our knowledge and research to faster move towards circularity.”

MacArthur said: "We are delighted to welcome Solvay as a Global Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The chemicals industry lies at the heart of the global economy, so holds great potential to spark system-level change in the move towards a restorative and regenerative circular economy.”

Solvay will join the Foundation's eight Global Partners Danone, Google, H&M, Intesa Sanpaolo, Nike, Philips, Renault and Unilever, as the only Global Partner for the chemical sector from 2018 to 2020.