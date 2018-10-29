Solvay set to increase Tecnoflon fluoroelastomer production

Solvay is set to increase the company’s fluoroelastomer (FKM) production to support global customers’ continuing strong demand for high performance sealing applications.

The company believes end-use applications in hybrid and low emission internal combustion engines (ICE) and in the semiconductor industry are the key drivers of solid growth.

The recent addition of its new FKM plant in Changshu, China has strengthened Solvay’s manufacturing footprint which now stretches worldwide to include the USA, Europe and Asia.

Production of specific FKM peroxide curable and bisphenolic terpolymer grades will be increased at Solvay’s sites in Changshu and Spinetta Marengo, Italy.

The combined production capacity will be expanded by 30 percent by Q4 2019 to sustain the increasing needs of the company’s Tecnoflon FKM customers and end users.

Mike Finelli, President of Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit, said: “This unique footprint allows us to strategically manage and interchange manufacturing to be able to concentrate on increasing production where it is most needed. In turn, we will be able to maintain our renowned uninterrupted supply to fully anticipate the needs of our customers.”