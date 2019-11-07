Solvay signs agreement with Baker Hughes to expand use of composite materials in oil and gas pipes

Solvay has announced it has signed an agreement with Baker Hughes to partner on innovative solutions implementing thermoplastic composite materials in offshore flexible pipes and risers for the oil and gas industry.

Solvay’s expertise in composite materials and leadership and innovation in polymers, combined with Baker Hughes’ expertise in oilfield equipment will help accelerate the adoption of composite technology in the oil and gas industry.

Thermoplastic composites are enabling the adoption of flexible risers for ultra-deep waters while requiring lower total expenditure than conventional technologies.

Augusto DiDonfrancesco, a member of Solvay’s executive committee, said: “It’s a privilege to work with one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.”

“Our collaboration with Baker Hughes is a landmark in our strategy to expand the use of thermoplastic composites in new markets, leveraging its lightweight an non-corrodible properties versus metal.”

Andrea Fibbi, Technology Executive for Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes, said: “We believe this partnership with Solvay will accelerate the introduction of non-metallic materials in the energy industry at a time where we are increasing our focus on reduced cost and improved efficiencies.”