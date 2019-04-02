Songwon announces new appointments in key leadership positions

Songwon Industrial has announced leadership changes which it says will enhance and expand the Company’s management team and optimally position the organis

Elena Scaltritti

ation for continued value creation.

Elena Scaltritti assumes the position as Division Leader of Industrial Chemicals for Songwon which includes the Polymer Stabilizers and Fuel and Lubes businesses. She has also been appointed a member of the Executive Committee.

Gerard Mulqueen will take on the role of Leader Fuel & Lubes BU.

In the past 4 years, Scaltritti was responsible for leading Songwon’s global Polymer Stabilizers (PS), as well as for the development of the strategic business plan.

Since joining the company in 2011, Songwon believes she has played a major role in advancing Songwon’s position as a PS industry leader worldwide and looks forward to continuing to build on this success while contributing her expertise to the Executive Committee.

Gerard Mulqueen

Mulqueen joined Songwon in 2016. As Global Business Manager F&L, he has been responsible for developing the company’s strategic growth strategy to enhance Songwon’s presence in the automotive and industrial lubricant market segments.

In his new role as Leader Fuel & Lubes BU, Mulqueen will drive growth for BU F&L, and customers in the lubricants industry while further enhancing value added opportunities.

Maurizio Butti, CEO and Board Member. “We are very pleased to have such talented people in these leadership positions. Their knowledge and experience will be crucial to the development of even more innovative solutions for our customers, and key to accelerating Songwon’s momentum as a specialty chemicals leader worldwide.”