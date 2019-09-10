SONGWON deeply saddened by unexpected death of CEO Maurizio Butti

The Board of Directors of SONGWON Industrial Group has announced with deep sadness, the unexpected death of the company’s CEO, Maurizio Butti on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.

Jongho Park, Chairman of the Board said: “The entire SONGWON family mourns the sudden loss of our CEO. With the organisation since 2006, Maurizio was an inspiring leader, managing the company with humour, integrity and passion. His dedication to the transformation and development of the company was immense. On behalf of SONGWON’s management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Maurizio’s family at this very sad and difficult time.”

In the interim, Jongho Park will serve as acting CEO while the company works on the succession planning.

Further information will be released in due course.