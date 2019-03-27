Songwon and Sabo mark another milestone in collaboration

Songwon Industrial Group and Sabo have announced another milestone in their long-term collaboration.

Sabo has launched its light stabiliser system, Sabo STAB UV216 which has been developed for tough agricultural applications.

The companies say under the existing distribution agreement between the two organisations, Songwon will promote Sabo STAB UV 216 by building on the combination of Sabo expertise and Songwon’s Technical Service, Global Application Community and highly experienced sales team.

The newest addition to SABO’s Light Stabilisers’ portfolio also furthers the companies’ joint aim and vision to be the polymer industry’s supply partner of choice for delivering high performance products and innovative solutions.

Alberto Vischetti, Global Head BU Plastic Additives (Sabo), said: “Our newest light stabiliser system provides another opportunity for us to emphasise Sabo and Songwon’s commitment to delivering added value to customers in the plastics industry. Sabo STAB UV 216 also takes us a further step forward in our journey to establish a global presence for light stabilisers.”

Elena Scaltritti, Leader Business Unit Polymer Stabilisers, Songwon, added: “We are proud to have built such a strong, collaborative relationship with Sabo over the years, and very pleased for the opportunity to promote this new product.”