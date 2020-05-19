SONGWON signs two new distribution agreements with Bodo Möller Chemie

SONGWON Industrial Co., has signed two exclusive distribution agreements for the distribution of its comprehensive range of polymer stabilisers.

Bodo Möller Chemie UK Ltd took on responsibility in the United Kingdom and Ireland on May 1 and Bodo Möller Chemie Benelux N.V. has been supplying customers in Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands since January 1, 2020.

Based in Winsford, United Kingdom and Antwerp, Belgium, Bodo Mӧller Chemie Benelux N.V. and Bodo Möller Chemie UK Ltd are both part of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group, a supplier of specialty chemicals for plastics, adhesives, coatings and other industrial sectors.

“Our partnership with Bodo Möller Chemie in other European countries being excellent, we are convinced that this step will enable us to further expand SONGWON’s market position in Europe,” explained Franky Cuypers, Global Sales Leader Polymer Stabilisers.

“This new cooperation with Bodo Mӧller Chemie enables us to make our world-class products more easily available to our customers in the respective regions and demonstrates our commitment to providing them with prompt and reliable service.”

Jürgen Rietschle, Managing Director, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, added: “SONGWON’s range fits perfectly with our portfolio, and these new agreements bring both of our organisations a promising opportunity for growth. The combination of high-quality products with our industrial know-how allows us to deliver top value to all of our stakeholders.”