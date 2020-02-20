SP and Universal Robots sign up to new partnership

SP has been announced as the first and only Scottish distribution partner of cobots from Universal Robots.

SP has rebranded as SP Automation & Robotics whilst also expanding with the creation of a new division, SP Elements, which will spearhead the cobot offering.

× Expand Alan Richardson Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk SP_Robot_AR

The distribution license and increased scope of business will see SP Automation & Robotics employing an in-house team of 36 and increasing its annual turnover by 20 per cent.

Lee Nixon, Director of SP, said: “The SP Elements divisions and our new brand brings the SP look up to date with the quality products and services we supply. We have removed the world technology from our name, but with a remarkable team, including mechanical, electric, software, and manufacturing engineers, our solutions will continue to embrace the latest in innovation and invention ensuring our clients have the best fit for purpose solution possible.”

“SP means Special Purpose. We’ve been designing and manufacturing bespoke, special purpose automation and robotic systems for over 35 years for an array of industries including medical device, pharmacy, automotive, white goods, and food industry for clients across the UK and Europe.”

“The name Elements was chosen for the cobot division as the technology allows clients to automate specific areas of their business while being entirely flexible as cobots can be reprogramed or modified at any stage, and moved easily around production facilities.”