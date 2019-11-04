SPE Thermoforming Division conference becomes biennial

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Thermoforming Division has changed the frequency of its SPE Thermoforming Conference from annual to biennial.

The Division has announced it is cancelling plans for the 2020 SPE Thermoforming Conference and will hold the next Conference in 2021.

× Expand ThermoformingVG

The event will take place on September 20-22, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“For the past several years, the Division’s Board of Directors has received feedback from attendees, sponsors and exhibitors that an annual conference is no longer what the industry needs,” said Eric Short, SPE Thermoforming Division Chair.

“The Board felt that it was time to act by moving the conference to every other year. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we are convinced that it was the right one. Our challenge as a board is to develop creative strategies to continue to fulfill our mission during the non-conference years."

Short added that the Division plans to further enrich the content delivered during the Conference, minimise conflicts with other events, and ultimately deliver greater value to all stakeholders.