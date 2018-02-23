SPE to honour achievements of industry leaders including British professor at ANTEC 2018

Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) will present its annual awards for outstanding contributions in the plastics industry to three individuals during SPE ANTEC 2018 at NPE2018.

British professor Philip David Coates will be honoured with SPE’s most distinguished award, The International Award, presented to honour an individual’s lifetime achievement.

Philip David Coates is a professor at the University of Bradford and Director of the Polymer Interdisciplinary Research Centre (IRC). Coates is a long-standing member of the International Polymer Processing Society committee, and has organised a wide range of international conferences, regularly giving invited, keynote and plenary lectures.

Professor Coates will also be the Plenary Speaker with a presentation titled Controlled Structuring of Polymers by Processing science, technology and applications on May 10th.

John Beaumont, President of Beaumont Technologies and founder of the American Injection Moulding (AIM) Institute, will be awarded The Fred Schwab Education Award and the award for research and engineering technology will be presented to Dr. Rajen M. Patel a fellow in technical service and development for packaging and specialty plastics at Dow Chemical.

Both will also be Plenary Speakers during the event.

The plastics technical conference, ANTEC 2018 at NPE2018, will take place May 7th-10th at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, FL, USA and the annual award recipients will be honoured at Plastics Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday evening, May 6th in the Linda Chapin Auditorium at the Orange County Convention Centre.