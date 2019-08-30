Special effect masterbatches market players continue to discover profits in food packaging sector, says new Fact.MR study

A study from Fact.MR has found that momentum in the masterbatch industry has been shifting towards special effect masterbatches over the past few years, thanks to their aiding of the overall aesthetics of the products.

With this, the global market for Special Effect Masterbatches is expected to attain a CAGR of over five per cent between 2019 and 2029.

Innovation within special effect masterbatches coupled with technological advancement in blow moulding technology are coined as some of the recent trends under Special Effect Masterbatches industry.

Furthermore, high demand for film extrusion masterbatches, embracing colour masterbatches in various end-use applications along with rising adoption of special effect masterbatches within end-use industries are some of the primary factors aiding the global Special Effect Masterbatches market growth over the forecast period.

A number of regional players have also been focusing towards technology improvement in compounding equipment and techniques for colour and special effect masterbatches further fuelling demand growth in the market.