Specialist plastics processing training centre recognised by industry

The Polymer Training Innovation Centre (PTIC) - based at Stafford Park in Telford – has received accreditation from ETA, the leading partnership awarding organisation for the certification of regulated qualifications and accredited training, operating primarily in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

The recognition means that the centre’s team of experienced business improvement specialists can expand the current training to offer an additional three industry-standard programmes in lean manufacturing and business improvement techniques.

The new apprenticeship programmes – level 2 lean manufacturing operative, level 3 business improvement technician and level 4 lean practitioner – are suitable for employees in a wide range of industry sectors.

The level 2 scheme takes 15 months to complete with apprentices gaining a level 2 diploma in manufacturing, whilst the level 3 and level 4 programmes will take 18 months to complete.

At the end of each programme, apprentices will be required to undergo a comprehensive end point assessment to ensure they have achieved the required standard of knowledge, skills and behaviours to complete the training.

The programmes are suitable for new apprentices wanting to work in the manufacturing industry, as well as existing employees who want to upskill within their current role, with training delivered on company premises by college staff.

Graham Taylor, head of commercial projects at the college, said: “Polymer processing is a highly specialised industry area and the ETA accreditation means that were are able to expand the existing PTIC training programme and offer additional industry qualifications, not only to people in the local area but in the rest of the UK and beyond.”

The purpose-built Polymer Training Innovation Centre is the leading supplier of polymer processing training in the UK and is equipped with a wide range of machinery, tooling and raw plastics materials applicable to every field of the industry including automotive, medical, packaging and aerospace.