Spectra gets Topp marks for new skincare packaging

Suffolk-based Spectra packaging has provided a range of new bottles and closures for skincare brand, Topps.

The range consists of six extrusion blow moulded packs in HDPE, as well as one made using Spectra’s HDPE sugarcane-based biopolymer.

Spectra also provided exact colour matching and stylish silk screen printing, with the packs complemented by Flip-Top, Disc and Non-Aerosol Over Caps from its closure ranges.

Dan Smith, Field Sales Representative at Spectra, said: "Topps packaging perfectly illustrates the flexibility of our popular tubular design, highlighting the moulding benefits of HDPE with its sharp shoulder contours and smooth feel".