Spectra gets Topp marks for new skincare packaging

Suffolk-based Spectra packaging has provided a range of new bottles and closures for skincare brand, Topps.
The range consists of six extrusion blow moulded packs in HDPE, as well as one made using Spectra’s HDPE sugarcane-based biopolymer.
Spectra also provided exact colour matching and stylish silk screen printing, with the packs complemented by Flip-Top, Disc and Non-Aerosol Over Caps from its closure ranges.
Dan Smith, Field Sales Representative at Spectra, said: "Topps packaging perfectly illustrates the flexibility of our popular tubular design, highlighting the moulding benefits of HDPE with its sharp shoulder contours and smooth feel".
Spectra
The new range of skincare packaging