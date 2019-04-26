Spectra opens up engineering apprenticeship opportunities

Spectra has recently increased its apprenticeship recruitment drive with a commitment to open up two engineering based opportunities for apprentices.

The four-year programme will see two apprentices spend their time learning their trade in Spectra’s busy tool room.

The first role will involve learning about mould making within the industry, from manufacture through to repairs and renewals.

By working in a real-life work environment, the apprentices will gain invaluable skills to allow progression on to CNC programming, turning, milling, assembly and finishing.

After the necessary induction period, the apprentices will then be trained for the remainder of the programme in specific roes best suited to their skills.

This could be within the toolroom, or in other departments including maintenance, development and production.

With the offer of a salary and college day release attendances, the apprentices will receive on the job training during the four-year programme, culminating in a recognised engineering certificate.

Christopher Bridges, Technical Director at Spectra, said: “The apprentices we have taken on over the years have played a key role in our continued success.”

“Maintaining a cycle of young blood within the company has always been hugely important to our growth. There is no doubt that there are some very talented young people out there who, when given the right opportunities, can add real value to companies like ours.”