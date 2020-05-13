Spectra supports local care homes under threat from COVID-19

Spectra Packaging has donated dozens of boxes of hand sanitisers to Highfield House in Halesworth, Beech House Residential Home also in Halesworth and Chevington Lodge, a few miles away in Bungay.

All three care homes were over the moon with the kind gesture, saying it has helped 'lift staff spirits' during what are difficult circumstances.

The companys says one of Spectra's customers, Malibu Sun Care, should also be singled out and praised for their contribution. Spectra sent empty bottles to them which they then filled with sanitising solution. The suncare brand then returned them to Spectra, with nearly 50 boxes of bottles shared out between staff working in the three local care homes.

"Those key workers who have to go to work day in day out throughout this crisis provide so many vital roles for the rest of us. These are the very people who are putting their safety at risk to ensure the wellbeing of others, and in this case, our elderly loved ones. Those working in the care home sector are under particular pressure at the moment and deserve a huge amount of praise and all the support they can get,” said, Joe Maynard, Spectra's Managing Director.

"As a manufacturer of products that can help in the fight against COVID-19, we feel it is only too right to try and help and support those working tirelessly to protect others most at risk during this national crisis.”