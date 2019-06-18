Spirit AeroSystems announces collaboration role on Airbus Wing of Tomorrow programme

Spirit Aerosystems has announced its role on the Airbus Wing of Tomorrow programme, contributing across four technology project supporting commercial aviation applications.

Led by efforts at the company’s Prestwick site in Scotland, Spirit will develop solutions essential for the fabrication and assembly of leading edges, wing boxes, and lower wing covers.

Scott McLarty, Spirit Senior Vice President for Airbus Programs, said: “Our participation on Wing of Tomorrow marks an important milestone on our support of Airbus.”

“Research and development work like this is key to Spirit’s growth strategy, and we are uniquely positioned to offer customers our proven ability to both design and build world class aerostructures such as these.”

Sean Black, Spirit AeroSystems Vice President for Research and Technology, said: “Spirit is leveraging its full suite of Distinctive Capabilities to tackle the challenge of improving product performance while lowering cost and compressing technology and product development cycles.”

“To accomplish this feat, the projects rely heavily on modelling and simulation throughout all stages of the design-build process.”