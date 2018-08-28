Stäubli Group acquires Roman Seliger in expansion of connectors portfolio

× Expand Staubli

Stäubli Group has acquired RS Roman Seliger Armaturenfabrik GmbH, a specialist in the development of standard and safety dry-disconnect couplings, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition comes as part of Stäubli Group’s growth strategy and, will, it says, allow the companies to join forces in new complementary fields such as big diameter couplings, breakaway technologies and cryogenics.

All employees of the acquired business will join Stäubli’s Fluid Connector Division, while Roman Seliger’s factory in Norderstedt, Germany, will become part of Stäubli’s global production network for connectors.

“We warmly welcome RS and all its employees into the Stäubli Group. We look forward to further growing our business together,” said Rolf Strebel, CEO of Stäubli.

“Stäubli and Roman Seliger not only complement each other very well in terms of products, we also share a long family tradition and common values. Today, we are combining what fits together.

“This integration provides significant benefits for our customers and is perfectly in line with our Group strategy to combine organic growth with targeted acquisitions in terms of innovative products and technologies,” Strebel concluded.