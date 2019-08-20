Stäubli Group strengthens its robotics portfolio with the acquisition of WFT

Stäubli Group has announced the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in WFT GmbH & Co. KG, based in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.

The company says in line with Stäubli’s successful growth strategy, this acquisition allows to join innovative forces in new complementary fields such as autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) and automation add- ons.

Acquiring a 70 percent stake in WFT is an opportunity to further increase Stäubli’s product range by adding specialised solutions to its comprehensive portfolio.

All employees of the acquired business will join the Stäubli Robotics Division, while the factory in Sulzbach- Rosenberg will become part of the global production network of Stäubli.

The new company will operate under the name Stäubli WFT GmbH.

“Our customers will benefit from our combined expertise and new applications, for example, in AGVs and robotic add-ons. In terms of productivity, high speed, resistance and flexibility, Stäubli Robotics delivers distinct technical advantages,” said Gerald Vogt, Group Division Manager Robotics.

Both parties have agreed to keep the transaction price confidential.