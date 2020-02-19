STADLER announces strategic priorities for 2020

STADLER is starting 2020 in readiness to meet the growing volume and increasing complexity of the recycling industry’s demands.

The objectives remain focused on anticipating the recycling sector’s evolution, detecting new requirements as they arrive, and maintaining the operational flexibility to develop solutions to address them in a short timeframe.

STADLER will be looking to meet the new demand for specialisation and high purity rates of sorting output.

The company has already anticipated the evolution with one of the first sorting plants in the world that specialises in film, in Bulgaria.

Jürgen Berger, Sales Director at STADLER, said: “In our industry, specialisation will be the key to success in the coming years.”

“At STADLER, we have the operational flexibility and expertise to develop new solutions to address the demand for specialisation and to achieve the highest possible purity rates, and we can provide the answer to new needs fast.”

“This is one of our key strengths and will remain and important focus for us.”

Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group, said: “The circular economy is the future, the way to address the main environmental challenges of our century, such as the global waste issue.”

“Awareness around the world that we need to change our lifestyle is growing fast. In this context, the recycling sector is set to grow significantly, also driven by increasingly stringent policies and regulations.”

“At STADLER, we are ready. We have the know-how, the experience, and the operational capacity to support the recycling industry as it evolves. The change is already happening, and we are providing solutions to the new requirements as they arise.”