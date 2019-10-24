STADLER opens new €30 million global headquarters

STADLER, the market leader in designing and assembling sorting plant for the recycling and waste disposal industry, has opened a new headquarters in Germany.

At an inauguration event attended by VIPs and senior company executive, Willi Stadler, CEO of STADLER Group, opened the doors to an ultra-modern five-storey building which has the space to accommodate the company’s recent and future growth.

The new building keeps STADLER in the town of Altshausen in Baden-Württemberg, where the company has been located for 228 years.

The building has a focus on environmental friendliness, with an energy-efficient solar photovoltaic system for heating, lighting, and cooling.

Stadler said: “We are very proud of our new, state-of-the-art headquarters. Our considerable investment in this building will help our growing business to operate even more efficiently, and will help to ensure that STADLER is a pleasant place to work.”

“This is an important day in our history, a day to reflect how far we have come as a business and how far we can still go, as our planet’s need for recycling and circular economy becomes ever more urgent.”