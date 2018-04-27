Starbucks reports 150 per cent increase due to trial in reusable cup use

Starbucks has revealed its results from the first six weeks of a three-month trial, evaluating the impact of a 5p paper cup charge in 35 stores across the City, West End, and west London.

Measured by the number of customers redeeming the 25p reusable cup discount, results show reusable cup usage has increased by 156.6 per cent in the trial stores.

Starbucks says the percentage of customers bringing their own cup or tumbler since the launch of this cup charge has increased to 5.9 per cent in the trial stores, up from 2.2 per cent in the same stores before the trial began.

The most significant change seen is in the morning, with 8.4 per cent of customers in trial stores now using a reusable cup or tumbler.

The proceeds from the 5p charge are being donated to environmental charity and behaviour change experts, Hubbub.

Starbucks has also announced a trial in 54 stores in London and Manchester to test alternative solutions for plastic straws, including a paper and biodegradable plastic straw, which will be implemented in May.

“We are encouraged by the initial results of our trial that show that by charging 5p and increasing communication on this issue, we can help to reduce paper cup use,” said Jason Dunlop, Chief Operating Officer, Starbucks EMEA.

“Now those same customers can also help us to test innovative plastic straw alternatives, to further reduce our impact on the environment. We look forward to sharing the full report on this cup charge trial, in collaboration with Hubbub, with the wider industry as we work together to find sustainable solutions.”