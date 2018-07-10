Starbucks rolls out 5p paper cup charge to stores across Britain

Starbucks has announced it will test a 5p paper cup charge across all 950 stores in Britain from Thursday 26th July 2018, following a three-month trial in London.

Stores will add 5p on to the cost of any drink purchased in a paper cup in a bid to further encourage customers to bring in a reusable cup.

Customers using reusable cups already received a 25p discount off any Starbucks drink, aimed at reducing paper cup waste.

Measured by the number of customers redeeming the reusable 25p cup discount, the announcement comes after positive trial results showed a 126 per cent uplift in the use of reusable cups in participating stores.

Hubbub, environmental charity and behavioural change experts, compiled a report evaluating the overall impact of the charge on customer behaviour.

The report shows that the percentage of customers bringing in their own cup or tumbler increased in the trial stores from 2.2 per cent before the trial to 5.8 per cent during the trial and mornings see the highest volume of customers going reusable, with 8 per cent of all hot drinks served in reusable mugs or tumblers.

In addition to the 5p charge, earlier this week, the company has announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic straws globally by 2020, making a new Starbucks strawless lid a standard on all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages.

This new lid has already launched in 150 stores across Europe, Middle East and Africa and will reach all stores through a phased rollout.

The company is also introducing straws made from alternative-materials, including paper or PLA compostable plastic.

Trewin Restorick, CEO and Founder of Hubbub, said: “Single-use plastics is an issue that has become more significant in people’s minds than ever before. The trial proved this, showing that customers have an increased awareness of the need to reduce waste from single-use cups. A 5p charge is an effective way to prompt this change.”