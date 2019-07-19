Starlinger releases new woven plastics fabric sack collection

Starlinger has released its newest packaging solution, the AD*STAR block-bottom valve sack, which combines the advantages of a paper sack with those of woven plastic fabric.

Starlinger has also released the AS*STAR easy, ICSTAR liner, and AD*STAR *ultra, which open up diverse applications as well as new markets for Starlinger customers.

The AD*STAR is aiming to spark a revolution in the field of woven plastic bags, with its patented easy-open feature, which allows for quick and easy opening without the use of mechanical tools.

The sack can be opened by pulling off a strip that is welded to the bottom of the sack.

The line also covers a broad format range, from sack capacities from five to 100 litres.

The IC*STAR *liner features a polyethylene film lining, which offers maximum product protection for sensitive applications such as the packaging of food and hygroscopic materials such as commercial fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the AD*STAR *ultra features a lightweight construction, and can carry dry bulk goods such as cement thanks to its tensile energy absorption.