Steel Partners takes over Dunmore films

Steel Partners. the parent company of Manchester-based API Group, has bought the laminated and metallised films firm Dunmore.

Dunmore has three ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturing facilities; two in the United States and one in Europe and Steel Partners has taken over the Dunmore Corporation in the United States, with the share purchase of Dunmore Europe in Germany.

Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners, said: “Dunmore, which had sales last year of approximately $70 million, provides another growth platform for API. The transaction deepens our market penetration into substrates, technical films, and laminates, serving the aerospace, photo voltaic solar panel, reflective insulation and durable label markets. It also opens new adjacent markets for existing technologies and capabilities.”

Dino Kiriakopoulos, CEO of API Group, said: “Dunmore’s modern facilities in the United States and Germany, which produce high-value films and laminates, will provide us with an excellent platform to continue to develop the high-value markets in graphic and technical laminates we entered when we acquired Amsterdam Metallised Products.”