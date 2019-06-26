Stepped-up cooperation between Borealis and EREMA tackles challenge of plastics recyclability

Borealis and EREMA Group has signed a Letter of Intent for the purpose of deepening their cooperation in the field of mechanical recycling.

The shared goal is to advance mechanical recycling technologies in order to accelerate the transition to a circular economy of plastics.

The companies also aim to enhance recycling processes in order to satisfy increasing market demand for higher-quality recyclate used in high-end applications.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder, Borealis Executive President for Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology, said: “To make the circular economy of plastics a reality, we as an industry need to take action, innovate, become more customer-centric, and collaborate.”

“Taking our collaboration with EREMA to the next level is going to yield positive effects that reverberate across the entire value chain and perfectly underlines our EverMinds ambition.”

Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group, said: “We are pleased to have signed this agreement, not only because it is a great step forward for both our companies, but because our intensified cooperation is certain to have a catalytic effect in the transformational process to a circular economy.”