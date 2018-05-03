SteriTouch launch two new performance additive brands

SteriTouch has launched two new standalone performance additive brands to service specific emerging markets.

The new SCOPIC brand and website is dedicated to masterbatches and compounds which impart detectable qualities to plastic and rubber products.

SteriTouch says due to in-house production and testing facilities onsite, the company has been able to develop the combination of antimicrobial/detectable compounds not seen before.

Tensile and impact testing can be performed on unfilled and detectable compounds to confirm the effect of the additive, while detectability can be checked on a Safeline balanced coil metal detector.

An extrusion plastometer has also been installed, enabling SteriTouch to formulate a metal detectable masterbatch with excellent flow properties, overcoming a common issue with melt flow in detectable materials.

Environmental weathering stations including a QUV and Atlas Suntest are in place at the site to replicate conditions such as humidity or high UV, which can degrade plastic products.

Konduct the second new product in the portfolio, represents a range of performance additives for thermal management challenges.

Applications which could previously only use metal due to its conductive and heat dissipative properties, can now be manufactured from lightweight plastic using the Konduct solution.

Any product with a tendency to overheat, such as LED lighting, motor housings and electronic components can benefit from using a thermally conductive polymer compound, with base materials for compounds including nylon, PBT, ABS and polypropylene.

Chris Vince, R&D Manager at SteriTouch said, “The Konduct and SCOPIC brands create new possibilities and will allow us to access exciting new markets. With the equipment we have now, we have the capability to fully support customers on a technical level, which puts us in a unique position in this industry.”