SteriTouch partners with medical device specialist RBR Active

SteriTouch antimicrobial technology has been used in the RBR Legflow, a medical device used to increase blood flow to the limbs, reducing the risk of developing DVT.

The SteriTouch technology helps prevent bacteria and microbes developing on the surface of the product, as well as helping to reduce odours.

The RBR Legflow has undergone independent clinical trials and has been proven to increase blood flow to the lower limbs 11 times over, even when seated.

Paul Westerman, Managing Director for RBR Active, said: “SteriTouch gave us valuable advice to have their clinically tested antimicrobial element added to our medical product.”

“This allows the RBR Legflow greater access, and most importantly, conformity to clinical regulations. This input and guidance from SteriTouch has proved invaluable.”