Steve Lacey joins STV Machinery

STV Machinery has appointed Steve Lacey to focus on the sale of Yizumi injection moulding machines in the UK & EIRE.

Diversifying the business in 2017, STV became the UK & EIRE exclusive agent for Yizumi injection moulding machines.

The compnay says Yizumi machine sales in the UK in the last 2.5 years have exceeded all expectations and STV want to capitalise on this by having a full-time experienced person in the field dedicated to growing their market share.

Steve Lacey is well known around the plastics industry with his 30-year career having worked at Spaceminster, Demag, Hallam Plastics and then Negri Bossi.

Steve Lacey, Sales Manager, said: “Primed to offer top-quality aftersales support, STV Machinery have their own in-house team of Yizumi trained engineers to handle warranty, servicing, spare parts and support. Their workshop is home to several UK stock machines, a vast stock of spares and two dedicated Yizumi machines available for demonstration. I’m excited to re-join my colleagues at STV, and be in at the start of what the whole plastics industry sees as the serious arrival of good quality, capable Chinese machinery."

Karl Perry, Director, added: “Steve was an obvious choice and we are delighted to have been able to attract a person with his industry knowledge, technical expertise and no-nonsense approach to sales.”