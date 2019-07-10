Storopack joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste initiative

Storopack has announced it is part of the global initiative against plastic waste in the environment, Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW).

Together with around 40 companies, the Metzingen- based protective packaging specialist has set itself the goal of eliminating the entry of plastic waste into the environment and eliminating the plastic already present in the environment.

The international AEPW was founded in January of this year and has already committed to funds of around one billion US dollars.

A total of at least 1.5 billion dollars will be made available for various projects within the next five years.

AEPW concentrates on a four-part strategy with solution-oriented projects, with one of the focal points the development of the necessary infrastructure.

Cities and regions particularly affected by plastic waste are to be supported in the development of a waste disposal infrastructure.

Investments will also be made in new technologies for recycling processes and the recovery of plastics and innovative solutions for recycling of packaging are to be created and a closed-loop economy to be made possible.

Part of the budget will also be used to raise awareness among the affected population.

A special focus is also placed on the disposal of the already accumulated plastic in oceans and rivers, as there is a particularly high need for action here.

The non-profit global initiative encompasses international corporations along the entire plastics value chain. In the future, cooperation will also extend to governments, non-governmental organizations and investor groups.

"Plastic waste does not belong in the environment but into orderly recycling circuits. This is why we are joining the Alliance with the greatest conviction and in order to make a contribution," said Hermann Reichenecker, Chairman of the Management Board of Storopack.