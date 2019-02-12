Stratasys gives professional racing competitive edge with 3D printing

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has unveiled a new collaboration agreement with Andretti Autosport.

Andretti aims to leverage advanced FDM technology and materials to accelerate design and development of the team’s diverse racing platforms.

Andretti joins Stratasys customers competing across a wide range of high performance sports, which are capitalising on 3D printing to accelerate design iterations, workflows and final part production.

Leveraging the technology to become significantly more competitive on the track, Andretti will advance both design and production cycles using the Stratasys F370 and Fortus 450mc 3D Printers.

The company says the team will continue to make significant strides in converting parts via in-house 3D printing.

The team at Andretti leverage the Stratasys Fortus 450mc 3D Printer to speed design and development. Pictured from the team (L-R): Eric Bretzman, Technical Director; Michael Andretti, CEO; Aaron Marney, Senior Development Engineer

Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to add 3D capability to our design and development activities for a while now. We couldn’t be more thrilled to establish a relationship with the industry leader, Stratasys. Since the machines were commissioned, they have been operating at capacity and we look forward to seeing the benefits of our expanded capability on the race-track in 2019.”

Pat Carey, Senior Vice President at Stratasys, said: “We see that Stratasys High Performance FDM solutions are being increasingly adopted by the world’s top motorsports teams and manufacturers. We believe that our highly reliable engineering grade printers and wide choice of high-performance materials are the perfect fit for the extreme challenges our motorsport customers face.”

Andretti starts with the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, beginning on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, March 10 and continues through September with 17 rounds of competition.