Stratasys coalition for face shield production with 3D printing now numbers over 150

Stratasys has said that the number of companies and organisations now involved in its 3D printed face mask coalition has reached over 150.

The list includes Boeing, Toyota, Medtronic, the University of Central Florida, and the University of Minnesota.

Stratasys initially set a goal to produce 5,000 face shields, and it has said that number should be exceeded today, and that the coalition should be able to produce more than 11,000 face shields next week, and 16,000 or more during the following week.

So far, the coalition is serving the needs of more than 30 different health systems, covering hospitals, clinics, academic medical centres, and nursing homes.

Scott Drikakis, Stratasys Healthcare Segment Leader, said: “I have never seen collaboration across our industry the way I’ve been seeing it over the last couple of weeks.”

“The need is dire, but we are getting the kind of commitments from our coalition partners that will makes a real difference, and help buy time to scale up the manufacturing of shields and other essential supplies.”

“This rapid, adaptive response is what 3D printing does exceptionally well, and I’m very proud of our employees and partners.”