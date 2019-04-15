Stratasys F120 makes industrial-grade 3D printing more accessible

Stratasys has added the F120 to its range of 3D printers.

The latest development joins the F123 Series of fused deposition modelling (FDM) machines.

The durable plug-and-print unit is suitable for design studios, offices or classroom environments where users may not be experts in 3D printing.

Due to its intuitive design-to-print GrabCAD software and user-friendly touchscreen interface, the company says novice users can adapt to the technology and begin producing precise, high-quality and industrial-grade parts.

× Expand Stratasys Stratasys F120

Its new, large filament boxes can lead to increased productivity through its ability to streamline workflows and speed up the concept iteration and component verification process.

Omer Krieger, Executive Vice President of Products at Stratasys, said: “The F120 3D printer introduces this cutting-edge technology to even the most basic users, transcending many entry-level machines.”

Krieger added: “While many analysts report the entry-level 3D-printing segment has grown significantly, we note organisations struggle with building production-level models on the first or second try at the reliability and repeatability of high-end systems."

“This puts smaller designers and academic institutions at a significant disadvantage. The F120 printer meets the needs of customers, providing engineering and design groups with highly productive part printing, whether they’re across the hall or around the globe.”