Stratasys launches first authorised training centre in UK

The first Stratasys Authorised Training Centre in the UK is now open and operated by Stratasys UK Platinum Partner, Tri-Tech 3D, at its offices in Stoke.

The Stratasys Academy offers training and consultancy to a broad audience of users and businesses on how to optimise the use of Stratasys solutions and additive manufacturing in general within their development and manufacturing processes.

Named the ‘Tri-Tech 3D Print Academy’, the UK site offers high-level expertise and training for users of Stratasys FDM and PolyJet 3D printing technologies.

A range of courses are available, enabling attendees to increase their knowledge of additive manufacturing and its effective use for a plethora of design and production applications.

The company says the goal is to best support users in maximising their investment in 3D printing and help them avoid expenses through production errors and material wastage.

× Expand Stratasys The first Stratasys Authorized Training Center in the UK offers a range of courses to ensure users maximize their investment in 3D printing.

Covering topics such as, ‘how to design for additive’ and software training with GrabCAD programmes, the courses are suited to 3D printing operators of different abilities.

“At Tri-Tech 3D, we have been working intimately with Stratasys additive manufacturing for over 10 years and have a deep expertise in its core technologies,” said Adrian Painter, Group Director, Tri-Tech 3D.

“We believe in the truly disruptive potential of additive manufacturing, however implementing it within traditional design and production environments without the appropriate training can be challenging. This is where we can add real value, supporting users and businesses small or large in becoming more efficient, productive and profitable through the effective use of additive manufacturing.”