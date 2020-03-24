Stratasys responds to coronavirus pandemic by ramping up production of 3D printed personal protection equipment

Stratasys has announced a global mobilisation of the company’s 3D printing resources and expertise to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial focus is on providing thousands of disposable face shields for use by medical personnel.

In the US, Stratasys has set an initial goal of producing 5,000 face shields by March 27th, at no cost to the recipients.

This includes a 3D printed frame and a clear plastic shield that covers the entire face.

Any 3D printing shop that wishes to help print plastic frames can fill out an online form to be invited to join the effort.

Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, said: “We are humbled by the opportunity to help. We see additive manufacturing as an essential part of the response to the global pandemic.”“The strengths of 3D printing make it a capability for helping address shortages of parts related to shields, masks, and ventilators, among other things.”

“Our workforce and partners are prepared to work around the clock to meet the need for 3D printers, materials, including biocompatible materials, and 3D printed parts.”