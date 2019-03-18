Stratasys shows commitment to UK Market as it adds new sites and additional staff

Stratasys says it has increased its commitment to the UK market through a variety of initiatives aimed at driving the adoption of additive manufacturing and supporting the needs of customers.

The company has established two locations in Cambridge and Derby, which will be home to technical and business consultants, as well as software developers from the company’s GrabCAD software arm.

The Derby site, acting as home to Stratasys’ Strategic Consultants, is dedicated to helping UK businesses implement winning AM strategies.

These sites will also act as a hub for field-based staff, such as application engineers and service support.

Additionally, the company has bolstered its UK team and extended its numbers with additional application engineers and software developers.

Stratasys has also worked closely with some of its trusted Platinum Partners to launch the Stratasys Academy, a number of Stratasys Authorised Training Centres across the UK.

These include the services run by Tri Tech 3D in Stoke, and Laser Lines in Oxford.

“As stated in a recent independent report, the UK is among the top five countries worldwide in terms of its adoption of additive manufacturing,” explained Andy Langfeld, President, EMEA, Stratasys.

“We are therefore committed to ensuring the appropriate support infrastructure is in place to meet the varied requirements of our UK-based channel partners and customers, and properly equip them to ensure they fully optimize the use of this technology.”