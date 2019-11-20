Stratasys to help keep trains running and save thousands a day with solution for digital inventory and 3D printed parts

Stratasys has announced its Rail Industry Solution to help passenger trains run on time more frequently and potentially save thousands a day.

By using its ULTEM 9085 resin and Antero 800NA materials with Stratasys Fortus 3D printers for production, rail operators will be best positioned to leverage additive manufacturing for the production of spare parts on demand that meet strict government requirements for smoke, fire, and toxicity.

The Stratasys ecosystem of customers and partners benefitting from the Rail Industry Solution currently includes Angel Trains, Bombardier Transportation, Chiltern Railways, a DB ESG, and Siemens Mobility.

Andreas Langfield, Stratasys EMEA President, said: “In industry after industry, we continue to see organisations discover how additive manufacturing improves customer service, streamlines maintenance and operating costs, and helps engineer lighter, durable products.”

“Rail is no exception. The old model of keeping trains running through expensive physical inventory or slow and costly traditional manufacturing is being replaced by digital inventory and on-demand 3D printing. Indeed, this is exemplified by some of the biggest names in European passenger rail.”