Stratasys to remove complexity from design-to-3D print process

Stratasys is to further remove complexity from design-to-3D print processes, with its GrabCAD Print’s Advanced FDM feature.

By avoiding laborious CAD-to-STL conversion, users are able to work in high-fidelity and rapidly advance the design-to-3D print process, which can lead to boosting both time-to-market and time-to-revenue.

Advanced FDM is designed to speed part production, while maintaining creation of purpose-built parts that minimise weight without compromising strength.

Mark Walker, Lead Software Product Manager at Stratasys, said: “For design and manufacturing engineers, one of the most frustrating processes is ‘dumbing down’ a CAD file to STL format, only to require subsequent re-injection of design intent into the STL printing process.”

“This software is engineered to do away with this complexity, letting designers reduce iterations and design cycles, getting to a high-quality, realistic prototype and final part faster than ever before.”