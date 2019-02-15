Stratasys to showcase latest 3D printing advancements for composite production at JEC World 2019

Stratasys will showcase its latest 3D printing solutions for composite production at JEC 2019.

The company says it will outline the versatility of its FDM and PolyJet technologies for the entire product development process, from fully-functional prototypes, to tooling applications and final production parts.

The company’s development of high-temperature materials, as well as the increased throughput of its FDM Production 3D Printers, enable the manufacture of complex composite lay-up / sacrificial tools in hours or days.

On display will be a series of real-life customer examples that exemplify the benefits of additive manufacturing for composite production. This includes a new customer use case set to be announced at the show, which will reveal novel application uses of 3D printing for composite production.

As part of JEC World’s application showcase program in the ‘Innovation Planets’ area, Stratasys will display a Santa Cruz bicycle featuring numerous carbon-fibre parts produced using 3D printed tools.

Using Stratasys FDM 3D printing, the company will produce fully-functional prototypes and iterate more designs faster than ever before.

Stratasys will also demonstrate how the mechanical properties of FDM Nylon 12CF, which enables engineers to explore the transition from traditional metal parts to 3D printed plastic composites.

This carbon fibre-filled thermoplastic contains 35 per cent chopped carbon-fibre and is strong enough to replace metal, allowing designers to develop more lightweight yet functional designs.

The high stiffness-to-weight ratio of FDM Nylon 12CF is ideal for functional performance testing demands in automotive, aerospace, recreational goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Stratasys Keynote Presentation will take place on Tuesday 12th March, 10:30am.

See Stratasys at JEC World in Hall 5, Stand Q83, at the Villepinte Exhibition Centre Paris, March 12-14 2019.