Stratasys unveil STEP technology

Stratasys has announced the spin-off of its Selective Toner Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology and forming of Evolve Additive Solutions.

The technology is aimed at delivering high-volume production additive manufacturing with production speeds of up to 50 times faster than existing additive manufacturing solutions.

Stratasys says STEP technology delivers the advantages of additive manufacturing with cost-per-part and surface quality in line with traditional manufacturing.

Features also include X, Y, Z directional strength and mechanical properties of injection moulding, industry 4.0 and automation factory floor integration.

“As an independent company, Evolve will best be able to focus on the advancement of the technology, provide the entrepreneurial environment and management equity incentives suitable for early stage efforts and drive the customer relationships and partnerships to foster further development and initial market adoption,” said Ilan Levin, Stratasys CEO.

“As an equity stakeholder, we look forward to collaborating with Evolve and supporting this initiative to help make it a success.”

Designed for automated manufacturing and factory-floor integration, STEP says it encourages users to utilise production-grade thermoplastics for volume production applications across multiple industries, including Consumer, Automotive, Industrial and Medical.

“We believe the STEP technology is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap in the market not yet addressed by additive or traditional manufacturing technologies,” said Steve Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions and co-inventor of STEP.

“It is the first-of-its-kind technology offering an additive method for mass production. It’s designed to deliver the benefits of additive, while handling high-volume production. And we’re confident in the Evolve team’s ability to make this technology a success.”