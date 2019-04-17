Styrenics Circular Solutions contributes to first phase of the Circular Plastics Alliance

Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) has participated in the first round of working meetings of the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) upon invitation by the European Commission.

The European Commission launched the CPA to promote value chain cooperation with the aim to ensure that ten million tonnes of recycled plastics are used in new products by 2025.

Alongside other key stakeholders from the plastics value chains, SCS participated in the first CPA meeting at the European Industry Days, and contributed to all five of the CPA Working Groups.

At the first CPA meeting, Kevin McQuade, CEO of SCS member INEOS Styrolution, said: “From yoghurt pot to yoghurt pot again, SCS is working to make Styrenics truly circular for use in food contact applications. We are pioneering recycling technologies, including chemical recycling back to the monomer, to make this a reality.”

Jen Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: “SCS shares the goal of increasing the use of recycled plastics. To that end, we are developing solutions including depolymerisation, to bring high-quality, even food grade, recycled PS on the market to meet already existing demand.”

“SCS looks forward to making our progress towards true circularity transparent. Certification of our PS recycling activities will be the first step to a credible monitoring system across the entire Styrenics value chain.”

“The first phase of this process have been very promising and we are pleased that we will continue to tackle with our dialogue partners, especially given the important role that the highly recyclable polystyrene can play in supporting the EU recycling targets, while meeting the demands of all the sectors that use our materials, including in food packaging.”

“We are looking forward to the second phase of CPA working meetings and to contributing to its outcome.”