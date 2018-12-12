Styrenics Circular Solutions is now formally established as an independent legal entity and collaboration platform

Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the joint industry initiative to drive the shift to a more circular economy for styrenics, has announced its incorporation as an independent organisation and collaboration platform.

SCS’ four founding members, INEOS Styrolution, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni), signed the SCS incorporation agreement to further solidify their commitment to transform the styrenics industry by unlocking polystyrene’s unique circularity potential.

New technology will enable polystyrene, EPS and other styrenic based plastics to be fully recycled.

The newly incorporated platform will enable the inclusion of new members across the styrenics value chain and waste management stream, as well as build on the collaboration with long-standing partners, such as PlasticsEurope.

SCS will place a strong focus on engaging waste collection and sorting partners to recover more polystyrene and EPS-based products.

Thereby, SCS strives to build a close link between waste stream volumes of relevant quality and its high-tech recycling processes.

“The potential for polystyrene recycling is enormous. We know that polystyrene has an unparalleled capacity for closed-loop recycling, when properly collected and sorted,” said Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS.

“The SCS founding members, are fully committed to our objective of full circularity. We therefore welcome partners across the entire value chain, including recyclers, waste management companies, converters and brand owners, to join SCS to link waste streams to our innovative recycling technologies.”