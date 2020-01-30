Styrenics Circular Solutions members to initiate evaluation of Pyrowave plastic-to-plastic chemical recycling technology

Styrenics Circular Solutions and Pyrowave have announced a new collaboration, including an in-depth evaluation of Pyrowave’s proprietary depolymerisation technology.

To formalise the collaboration, SCS members INEOS Styrolution, Total, Trinseo, and Versalis are signing an NDA with Pyrowave.

Dr Norbert Niessner, Director for Global R&D/IP at INEOS Styrolution, and Chair of the SCS Technology Working Group, said: “We see great potential to use Pyrowave’s patented chemical recycling technology, catalytic microwave depolymerisation.”

“The small, flexible microwave units enable a decentralised approach as they can be installed next to existing local sorting facilities, where the waste feedstock can be found.”

“We will now scrutinise the specifics of this proprietary technology to adequately proliferate this process in Europe.”

Jocelyn Doucet, CEO of Pyrowave, said: “We developed the Pyrowave technology during the last 10 years specifically to exploit the unique feature of polystyrene being easily reversible into its building blocks and as such, our technology is tailored to polystyrene.”

“This next step with SCS in Europe is central to further position our technology in Europe which is taking a strong leadership on the circularity of plastics. We believe that our technology will play a key role in helping Europe achieve its sustainability goals, while generating a new opportunity for economic growth.”

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: “We see the decentralised approach of Pyrowave’s proprietary depolymerisation technology as high complementary to the other recycling technologies that we are scaling up in Europe.”

“As such, it fits perfectly into our strategy to actively drive a broader portfolio of technologies ranging from dissolution, to mechanical and chemical recycling suited for food contact.”

“This project is part of our ambition to accelerate the time-to-market and volume of recycled polystyrene in line with the SCS 2020-2025 roadmap.”