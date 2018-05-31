Subcon’s research reveals UK manufacturers have put innovation programmes on hold

Subcon, UK’s dedicated event for contract and subcontract manufacturing, has unveiled figures showing more than a third of UK manufacturing and engineering companies have put innovation programmes on hold in the past year amidst excessive costs and a lack of collaboration to spread the risk.

The research reveals incremental changes to design processes and production is the dominant form of innovation amongst UK manufacturers and engineering businesses, with 49 per cent funding innovation internally as part of an established R&D strategy.

A further 35 per cent fund innovation wholly internally on an ad hoc basis and 15 per cent of UK manufacturers and engineering companies collaborate with companies in their own sector.

Whilst the research reveals excessive cost is the biggest reason to stop innovation programmes, change in management and a lack of skills available are also substantial threats.

Just 3 per cent of respondents collaborate with academia and a further 9 per cent collaborate with businesses outside their own sector.

“These figures tell a story of UK manufacturing companies taking a cautious and pragmatic approach to innovation. This is entirely understandable and has delivered great results throughout the industrial sector. But there is an unmistakable air of missed opportunities,” said Gordon Kirk, Event Director, Subcon.

“Cross sector collaboration can inject truly disruptive thinking into long-running challenges, and programmes that pull in academia or businesses outside of your own area, can spread the risk of innovation.”