Suez and LyondellBasel team up to run QCP recycling plant in Maastricht

French waste managers Suez and chemicals group LyondellBasell have agreed to partner for production of high-quality recycled polymers.

The companies aim to provide the European plastic industry with virgin-like secondary raw material. This is the first time ever that one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies partners with a leading player in the management of resources to contribute to circular economy objectives. They will jointly run QCP, based in Maastricht in the Netherlands.

Its Sittard-Geleen facility is converting consumer waste into 25,000 tons of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene per year. The company manufactures two grades of HDPE and eight grades of PP copolymer.

With an objective of 35,000 tons in 2018, and 50,000 tons before 2020, the production capacity of the plant will be unique in Europe. Within the new agreement, LyondellBasell will market QCP materials, as SUEZ will be responsible in feeding of the plant with post-consumer plastic waste. The two partners will benefit from the strategic location of QCP, located in the heart of the Netherlands - Belgium - Germany triangle and close to France.

Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell’s Senior Vice President, Olefins and Polyolefins for Europe, said: “As the circular economy continues to grow, we also believe that demand for recycled materials will grow as well. This acquisition positions LyondellBasell to actively participate in the circular economy, marrying LyondellBasell’s European market presence and technical capabilities with SUEZ’s ability to reclaim and manage recoverable waste products."