SUEZ partners with QANTAS for world’s first Zero waste flight

SUEZ is supporting Qantas in taking the first step in their ambitious waste reduction program with the world’s first zero waste to landfill flight from Sydney to Adelaide.

Qantas will remove unnecessary paper and single-use plastics as well as composting food.

All inflight products on board Qantas Flight QF739, including compostable coffee cups, food containers and cutlery, will be disposed of via compost, reuse or recycling.

The recyclable products will be sorted and then sent for further re-processing to be created into new products.

SUEZ is working with Qantas on other diversion and recycling measures throughout their operations, including head office and lounges to assist them with their waste reduction goals.

SUEZ Australia and New Zealand’s Director of Marketing, Communications, National Key Accounts & Sustainability, Justin Frank, said: “SUEZ is very happy to see our partner Qantas take such an important step towards being a more sustainable operator and reducing their overall impact on the environment.”

“SUEZ and Qantas have collaborated for over 15 years now and we’re looking forward to continuing to help them achieve their targets of diverting waste from landfill, using sustainable products and avoiding use altogether."