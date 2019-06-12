SUEZ to open new Thailand site to support recycling plastic waste

SUEZ has announced it will build a recycling plant that turns plastic waste into circular polymers, in Bang Phli district, near Bangkok.

This plant will contribute to Thailand’s ambitious 2030 target to achieve 100 per cent plastic recycling.

× Expand SUEZ 3D scheme of SUEZ’s circular polymer plant, located in the Bang Phli district near Bangkok, Thailand

The plant, will convert 30,000 tons per year of locally collected polyethylene film waste into high quality post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR).

Equipped with an advanced water treatment system that minimises water usage, the company says the plant will meet the highest level of local environmental standards.

Part of the energy used by the plant is powered by roof top solar panels further improving the site’s environmental footprint.

This new plant is part of the Group's development strategy in Southeast Asia, where it has been supporting regional countries in improving their drinking water, sanitation and waste management services in response to a rapidly growing population.

Since 2017, SUEZ has won the contracts to build an industrial waste-to-energy plant in Thailand, extend the Medan drinking water production plant in Indonesia and enhancing sanitation services in Vietnam’s southern province of Hau Giang.

Construction works are expected to be completed by mid-2020.

Ana Giros Calpe ,Senior Executive VP Group in charge of the International Division, said: “In Thailand two million tons of plastic waste are produced per year and only a quarter is recycled. As a leader in plastics recycling in Europe, SUEZ will fully utilize its technological expertise to support the country in meeting its objective of reducing plastic waste, thus contributing to oceans’ preservation.”